RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $129.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,818. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

