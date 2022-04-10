RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,522.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. 735,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

