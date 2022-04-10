RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,625 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.65. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $6,006,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

