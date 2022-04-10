RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 770,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,569. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

