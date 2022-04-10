RFG Advisory LLC Sells 11,204 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,079,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

