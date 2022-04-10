RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $206.53. The company had a trading volume of 401,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,674. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.82.

