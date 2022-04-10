Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 93.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 38.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 33.46 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

