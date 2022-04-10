Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,640 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 389.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

