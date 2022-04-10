Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Incyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

