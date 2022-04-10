Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

