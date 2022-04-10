Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.25 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.