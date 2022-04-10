Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,919 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.35% of SpartanNash worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

