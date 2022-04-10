Robert Blumofe Sells 3,308 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

