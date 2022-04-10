Robert W. Baird Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $378.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN opened at $338.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.06 and its 200-day moving average is $349.88. Accenture has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

