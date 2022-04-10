Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $109,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. 2,721,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

