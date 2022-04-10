Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Royal Gold by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $145.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.84.

Royal Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.