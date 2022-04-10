Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.