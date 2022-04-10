Rubies Market Capitalization Tops $175,542.02 (RBIES)

Rubies (RBIES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Rubies has a market cap of $175,542.02 and $8.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Rubies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

