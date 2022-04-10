Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 85.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,528 shares of company stock worth $4,355,463. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $217.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.96 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

