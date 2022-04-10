Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 106.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.