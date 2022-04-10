SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Down 1.9%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €6.95 ($7.64) and last traded at €6.96 ($7.64). 143,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.09 ($7.79).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.78) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.68 and a 200-day moving average of €11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.48 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

