Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.