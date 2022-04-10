Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in SEA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.42. 4,714,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.26. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

