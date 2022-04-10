SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 25,831,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.05.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

