SelfKey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $42.81 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $42.81 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

