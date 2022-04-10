Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Down 6.5%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. 575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Get Seneca Financial alerts:

About Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.