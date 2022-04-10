Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.42). 48,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 39,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.38).

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.72 million and a P/E ratio of 54.00.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

Shearwater Group Company Profile (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.