Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Down 6.9%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 2,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 347,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.