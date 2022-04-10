Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.64 and last traded at $56.50. Approximately 257,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 99,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

