Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Trading Up 0.9%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 8,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Slate Grocery REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

