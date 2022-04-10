SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 2,666 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.84. 24,866,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,549,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

