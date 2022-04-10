SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,941 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 199,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

