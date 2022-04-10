Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Snowflake by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after acquiring an additional 272,536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $208.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.70. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

