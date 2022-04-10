Sociall Reaches Market Capitalization of $60,695.56 (SCL)

Sociall (SCL) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Sociall has a total market cap of $60,695.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sociall has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sociall

Sociall is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

