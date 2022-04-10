Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 1,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.90% of Sound Equity Income ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

