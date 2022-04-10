Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

