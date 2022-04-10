SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 84 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,013,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 95.45% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $179,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.