SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $143,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.47. 10,655,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,364,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.44 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

