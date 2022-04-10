SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $54.21. Approximately 23,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 93,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter.

