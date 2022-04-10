Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.78.

Shares of Square stock opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.48 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Square by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 912,282 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

