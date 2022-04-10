S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to report $82.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the highest is $83.00 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $87.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 195,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.67. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

