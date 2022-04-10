Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 518,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.52. 9,279,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,849,834. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

