State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,204 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of WEX worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 319,866 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after acquiring an additional 227,848 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of WEX by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,498,000 after acquiring an additional 163,636 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.77.

Shares of WEX opened at $167.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,727.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

