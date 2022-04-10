State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,367 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

EHC stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

