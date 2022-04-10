State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after buying an additional 1,220,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $41,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after buying an additional 1,127,247 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after buying an additional 751,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,906,000 after buying an additional 520,281 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

