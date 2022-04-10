State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,010 shares of company stock worth $1,792,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

