State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

