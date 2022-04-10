State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.34%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $620,931. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

