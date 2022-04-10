State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.18 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $253.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

