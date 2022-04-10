State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

